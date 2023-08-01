Video: Deonna Purrazzo issues challenge for Multiverse United 2
Impact Wrestling released a new video featuring Deonna Purrazzo challenging NJPW and STARDOM to send their best wrestling for Multiverse United 2 scheduled for later this month.
The event will be held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 20.
EXCLUSIVE: @DeonnaPurrazzo challenges @njpwglobal and @we_are_stardom to send their best at #MultiverseUnited2 on August 20 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/QqMDilHgin pic.twitter.com/nHnVS2MYDN
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 1, 2023