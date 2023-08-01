Video: Deonna Purrazzo issues challenge for Multiverse United 2

Aug 1, 2023 - by James Walsh

Impact Wrestling released a new video featuring Deonna Purrazzo challenging NJPW and STARDOM to send their best wrestling for Multiverse United 2 scheduled for later this month.

The event will be held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 20.

