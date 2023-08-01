Update on Rey Mysterio, WWE’s officially headed to India

– WWE has announced a house show in India for September.

The company announced Monday evening that they will make their debut at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India on September 8. It will be the first house show in India for WWE since 2017, when a show in New Delhi was headlined by Triple H defeating Jinder Mahal.

Tickets will go on sale for the event starting at noon IST this Friday, August 4 at bookmyshow.com. An early presale will also take place on bookmyshow.com a day prior, also at noon IST, with fans being able to pre-register now.

– While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Rey Mysterio is doing fine following last week’s match with Santos Escobar. He said “,He’s fine now from what I understand. Fine is a relative term. He got his bell rung twice, I don’t know if it’s a concussion, I don’t know if he’s taking time off. Nobody has said anything other than I was told he’s fine.”