Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch to face off on Raw, not Summerslam

Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch will do battle in two weeks when WWE Raw comes to Winnipeg. On Monday’s episode of Raw, Lynch challenged Stratus to a match which Adam Pearce booked. The match took place but Zoey Stark immediately attacked Lynch to case a DQ. Lynch fought both Stark and Stratus after the match and took a chair shot from Stratus.

Later in the show, Pearce admonished Stratus for the move and Stratus said she didn’t have time to prepare, which led to the match being booked for the August 14th episode of Raw.

Fightful Select reports that while the match was originally planned for Summerslam, those plans changed over the weekend. It was set to be delayed to WWE Payback at one point before it was settled on for the August 14th Raw.

There’s no word on the reason as to why, but Fightful Select notes that despite rumors to the contrary, Lynch was not originally scheduled to take time off after Summerslam.