Tammy “Sunny” Sytch set to stand trial the week of September 18

PWInsider.com is reporting that Tammy “Sunny” Sytch will stand trial for her DUI case on the week of September 18.

Sytch is facing nine charges – one count of DUI manslaughter, one count of causing death while operating a motor vehicle with a suspended/revoked driver’s license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI causing damage to property.

The WWE Hall of Famer killed a 75-year-old man following a car crash in March 2022 and later it was revealed that her blood alcohol level was 3.5x the legal limit at the time of the crash. She was first bailed out of jail after someone posted a $227,000 surety bond but a judge later revoked her bail after she was arraigned in Volusia County Court.