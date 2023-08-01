Samantha Irvin discusses her different style of announcing and who pushed her for it

WWE Raw ring announcer Samantha Irvin appeared as a guest on yesterday’s Busted Open radio show to discuss her work with WWE and her brilliant different ways of announcing WWE Superstars.

Irvin said that AEW’s Mark Henry called her when she got hired and advised her to listen how other great announcers, like The Fink, mastered his job.

Irvin said that she got hired during the end of the Thunderdome era when WWE was in transition and she was able to “slide in and be a little crazy” with her announcing.

She credited Michael Cole for pushing her to do the announcing her way and Cole told her that while they’re used to do announcing in one way, if she feels there’s something that she wants to do, she should go for it.

“Luckily, a lot what I’ve thrown at the wall has stuck. I think, I don’t want to put words in Mr. McMahon’s mouth, but since he didn’t yell at me or anything, I think he was happy with what I was doing,” Irvin said.

Irvin said that she got called up within two weeks and all of a sudden she’s doing Royal Rumble and then WrestleMania so they were happy with her style.

“I definitely got lucky with all of the factors that were at play when I started,” she admitted.