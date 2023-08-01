Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman appear on ESPN’s First Take

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman appeared on ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith in a 10-minute segment to talk about this weekend’s SummerSlam premium live event.

Paul Heyman described himself as the GOAT and when Smith brought up Bobby Heenan, Heyman quipped, “Screw him, he’s dead!” He also mentioned Jimmy Hart, who’s still alive, and Heyman said that’s proof that God doesn’t answer his prayers.

“You want proof that I’m the GOAT?” Heyman asked Smith. “I’m with him [looking at Reigns]. Why would he settle for anything less than the GOAT. He’s the Tribal Chief.”

Heyman went on to say that Reigns smashed records in every country they have been to, be it Saudi Arabia, or the United Kingdom, or Canada, or Mexico, and even in the United States and he continues to do so every Friday night on Smackdown.

“Is there anybody you can forsee taking all of this from you [titles], Mr. Reigns?” asked Smith.

Reigns replied that all the big names came to try, including Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Logan Paul, and others. He said with his cousin by his side, they could have continued to rule the world by Jey got a little selfish but come this Saturday, he was going to show who’s head of the table.

You can watch the full segment below.