Maxxine Dupri successful in her singles debut on WWE Raw
Maxxine Dupri is 1-0 in singles competition, defeating Valhalla on this week’s WWE Raw. The Alpha Academy member faced her rival in her first singles match on Monday’s episode, picking up a pinfall victory.
Dupri previously made her in-ring debut on WWE TV on the July 3rd episode of Raw, teaming with Chad Gable & Otis against the Viking Raiders and Valhalla.
