Maxxine Dupri successful in her singles debut on WWE Raw

Aug 1, 2023 - by James Walsh

Maxxine Dupri is 1-0 in singles competition, defeating Valhalla on this week’s WWE Raw. The Alpha Academy member faced her rival in her first singles match on Monday’s episode, picking up a pinfall victory.

Dupri previously made her in-ring debut on WWE TV on the July 3rd episode of Raw, teaming with Chad Gable & Otis against the Viking Raiders and Valhalla.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Aryn Eris

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal