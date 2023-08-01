Matt Cardona to make MLW debut in a kiss my foot match

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced a Kiss My Foot Match: Matt Cardona (with Saint Laurent) vs. Mance Warner at FURY ROAD live and exclusively on FITE+ Sunday, September 3 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

FURY ROAD has a special 6pm start time.

Matt Cardona will make his MLW debut live and exclusively on FITE+ at FURY ROAD on September 3… in a match no one saw coming.

Mance Warner will fight Matt Cardona in a match where the loser must KISS THE WINNER’S FOOT!

Following the Second Gear Crew’s beat down of Saint Laurent on FUSION (watch), the trash talking (and threats) have gone back and forth between Saint Laurent and Ol Mancer, with Mance agreeing to fight the “King of the Deathmatch” Matt Cardona at Fury Road… but there’s a twist. Saint Laurent snuck in a stipulation: this is a no holds barred KISS MY FOOT MATCH!

What schemes does Cardona and Saint Laurent have up their sleeve?

Will Saint Laurent and Cardona have to pucker up and plant a big fat juicy one on Ol Mancer’s big Bucksnort toes?

Get your tickets and see it go down Sunday, September 3 in Philadelphia at http://www.MLW2300.com.