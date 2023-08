The post-Great American Bash edition of WWE NXT will air live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez vs. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Jacy Jayne

* The Schism interrogation segment to find out the “wolves” hiding among them

* Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe