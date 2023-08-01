Maki Itoh debuts vs. B3CCA September 3 at MLW Fury Road

Tickets Now Available at MLW2300.com

MLW today announced Maki Itoh vs. B3CCA at FURY ROAD live and exclusively on FITE+ Sunday, September 3 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

FURY ROAD has a special 6pm start time.

Maki Itoh will make her MLW debut live and excusively on FITE+ at FURY ROAD on September 3. Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now.

“International popstar” B3CCA is looking for some hot summer fun when she takes on the world’s cutest, Maki Itoh.

IItoh, a former DDT Pro Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion & Tokyo Joshi Pro International Princess & Tag Team Champion, has her eyes set on making a splash in MLW’s expanding featherweight dvision.

B3CCA, a standout with a flawless 450º, will be tested as she attempts to manage the diverse fighting style of Itoh, who blends the Joshi style with a vicious interpretation of hardcore wrestling.

Will the “Fired Idol” extinguish B3CCA’s hot streak? You bet she will try.

The winner of this bout will get a shot at Delmi Exo’s World Featherweight Title!

Get your tickets and see it go down Sunday, September 3 in Philadelphia at http://www.MLW2300.com.