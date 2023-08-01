Kid Rock headed to WWE Summerslam, Callis says Garcia and Guevara will be future endeavored

– Chris Jericho and Konosuke Takeshita face Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and Don Callis has promised the latter two will be “future endeavored.” Callis posted to Twitter on Monday to hype the match, sharing a pic of himself and Chris Jericho from before NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 with Takeshita PhotoShopped over Kenny Omega and adding:

“Get ready to taste the greatness of the GOAT @IAmJericho and @Takesoup we will be together again on @AEW this Wednesday as we future endeavour Geuvara and Garcia.”

– While many speculate over an appearance by the Rock or possibly even ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin at this year’s SummerSlam, Kid Rock is one WWE Hall of Famer who looks set to have a presence at WWE’s Biggest Party of the Summer.