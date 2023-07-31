WWE News and Notes

– Paul Reubens aka Pee-Wee Herman has died at 70 after a long battle with cancer. He made numerous appearances for WWE over the years.

– With Seth Rollins’ win at a Miami house show last night, he has officially wrestled 1500 matches for WWE.

– British wrestler Aleah James confirms her departure from WWE. She made it clear that she is now a free agent. The 24-year-old signed with WWE in 2020 and was assigned to NXT UK during the pandemic. She wrestled at the BT Sports Studios shows through March 2022 with her last match against Stevie Turner, which she won.

– Cora Jade seems unhappy with how she’s being used after tweeting this passive aggressive comment then deleting her Twitter/X account entirely