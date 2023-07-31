WWE hall of famer files four new trademarks
WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter recently filed four trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
The former world champion is attempting to trademark his in-ring name, his finishing maneuver (Cobra Clutch), and a logo that is the silhouette of his face. The filing was made on July 25th. A full detailed description of what that entails can be found below.
Mark For: SGT SLAUGHTER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of printed comic books; Printed magazines in the field of professional wrestling; Printed trading cards, other than for games; Printed comic magazines.
Mark For: SGT SLAUGHTER trademark registration is intended to cover the category of collectible coins; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment celebrity; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer
Mark For: COBRA CLUTCH trademark registration is intended to cover the category of collectible coins; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment celebrity; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer
Logo: The mark consists of a military style drill instructor’s hat having sargeant stripes, aviator style sunglasses positioned below the hat, and a mustache positioned below the sunglasses.
Mark For: This trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of headwear, namely, hats; Sweatshirts; Wearable garments and clothing, namely, shirts.