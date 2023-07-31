Welsh star “Exotic” Adrian Street passes away at age 82

“Exotic” Adrian Street, the famous Welsh star who was subject of a WWE Network documentary in 2019, passed away at age 82. The news was reported by BBC News.

Street passed away earlier today at Cwmbran’s Grange University Hospital where he recently underwent brain surgery.

His wife – and manager – Linda told BBC, “He’d had a heart problem a while ago which was resolved. But then he had a stroke earlier this month which resulted in a bleed on the brain. He was recovering from that at home when he developed colitis – a chronic inflammatory bowel disease – which later turned into sepsis. That’s what killed him.”

WWE paid tribute to Street and his wife in 2019 when they premiered a documentary titled Exotic: The Story of Adrian Street and Miss Linda before NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff. Both were invited to the WWE UK Performance Center, a visit which was captured for the documentary as well.