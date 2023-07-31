Rough night for Gable Steveson as Texas crowd boos Olympic gold medalist

Gable Steveson found out the hard way that even though you’re an Olympic gold medalist and represented your country, it doesn’t automatically make you a fan favorite.

The 23-year-old received many audible boos during his short match against Baron Corbin as well as chants of “You’re not Angle,” referring to another Olympic gold medalist, Kurt Angle. To make matters worse, his opponent received the “Let’s go Corbin” chants and the commentary team eventually acknowledged how the fans voiced their opinion.

The double countout finish didn’t help to silence the boos either with fans chanting “bullsh-t” after the referee asked to ring the bell following a 10-count, an ending which certainly didn’t help Steveson’s debut.

Steveson’s WWE career has not really taken off yet despite being under contract for several years. WWE has pushed him at the big events but so far it has been a rocky road for the collegiate wrestling champion.