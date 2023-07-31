Rating/viewership for last week’s AEW Rampage

Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 324,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is down 21.92% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 415,000 viewers for the Royal Rampage show.

Rampage drew a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is down 9.09% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.11 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.10 key demo rating represents 128,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 10.48% from the 143,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.11 key demo rating represented.

Rampage drew the eighth-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the eighth-highest key demo rating of the year, tied with five other episodes. Friday’s viewership and key demo rating were below the 2022 averages. Friday’s Rampage viewership was down 21.92% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was down 9.09% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 13.6% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 9.09% from the previous year. The 2022 show was the taped Fight for The Fallen episode.

Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier in the week from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY, with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the Rampage Tag Team Battle Royal, The Kingdom vs. two enhancement talents, Komander vs. Kip Sabian, and Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose, which was the main event.