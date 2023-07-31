News for tonight’s WWE Raw
The SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. WWE has announced the following card for tonight’s RAW:
* The red brand go-home build for SummerSlam
* Valhalla vs. Maxxine Dupri
* Logan Paul will be on RAW to address Ricochet ahead of SummerSlam
* Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will be on RAW to promote their SummerSlam match
* WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn vs. WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest