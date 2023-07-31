MJF says FTR are the best tag team in the world

AEW World champion MJF told FTR after Collision went off the air that the champs are the best tag team in the world.

In the post-show shenanigans after the cameras stopped rolling, MJF, Cole, and FTR stood across each other in the ring with MJF praising the champions.

“At the time I was too arrogant to realize just how great FTR is,” MJF said. “If there’s one thing I can say we have in common is that we love professional wrestling. And tonight whether it means anything to you or not, the AEW World champ wanted to say to you, and to you, now more than ever, it is apparent you two are the best tag team in the world.”

MJF said he doesn’t want to hear about Collision versus Dynamite or “Kaboomers versus Colliders” because at the end of the day, this sport needed an alternative and that’s why AEW was created.

“The way I see it we are all on team AEW,” MJF continued, before joking that it’s true at least till 2024 but they’ll talk about that later.

MJF then brought out Connecticut pizza and FTR brought out tequila and all four toasted each other to send the fans home happy.

You can see the full segment below.