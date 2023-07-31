LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– The SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network with a graphic in memory of “Exotic” Adrian Street, who passed away on July 24 at the age of 82. We’re now live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas as Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s show.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Logan Paul. We see what happened between Paul and Ricochet last week. Patrick hypes their SummerSlam match.

Paul gives a shout-out to Houston, but then insults the fans to boos. He’s not here for brain-dead fans, he’s here for Ricochet. Fans chant “you suck!” now. Paul goes on about how he tried introducing Ricochet to his audience, who are nothing like these fans, as a way to hype their SummerSlam match, but he was victimized. Paul says you can forget about a fight, he’s going to beat Ricochet in the most viral WWE match ever. There’s nothing he won’t… the music interrupts and out comes Ricochet to a pop.

Ricochet says last week he was in Paul’s livestream but he’s in his head this week. He knocks Paul for buying online followers and says no matter how Paul spins it, Paul is not the good guy. Ricochet does respect how Paul is an athlete and a show-man. Paul really appreciates that. He goes to give Ricochet props but a “you suck!” chant interrupts. Paul says Ricochet was one of the best until Paul showed up. Paul talks about their history going back to Royal Rumble and then he shows us a replay of their springboard collision.

Paul agrees they will put on a hell of a match. Paul offers his hand and Ricochet finally shakes it. Ricochet goes to leave but Paul stops him and brings up how Ricochet’s girlfriend Samantha Irvin will announce him as the winner, and he hopes there will be no hard feelings then. Ricochet attacks and takes Paul down, unloading on him. They go at it and Ricochet gets the upperhand. Ricochet goes to the apron and springboards in but Paul decks him in mid-air with a big right hand. Paul stands tall as his music hits while Ricochet is laid out.

– We see what happened last week with Drew McIntyre, Matt Riddle and Imperium. Jackie Redmond is backstage with Imperium now. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is not worried about McIntyre, his only concern right now is disappointment with Ludwig Kaiser, who could’ve stopped all this last week. And don’t even get him started with Giovanni Vinci. GUNTHER was ready to end Drew tonight but he’s not here due to a prior commitment, so Kaiser will have the chance to finish that meddling maggot Riddle. GUNTHER says then he will end Drew for good at SummerSlam.

Matt Riddle vs. Ludwig Kaiser

We go back to the ring and out comes Matt Riddle. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Imperium – Ludwig Kaiser with WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Giovanni Vinci. The bell rings and they go at it back & forth to start.

Riddle ends up missing a big kick as Kaiser rolls him up for 2 following several minutes of back & forth. Riddle with a pair of gutwrench suplexes, then they trade chops. Riddle with a Fisherman’s suplex for 2.

Kaiser ends up sending Riddle into the ring post shoulder-first. Kaiser knocks Riddle to the floor with a big dropkick, then follows out with a running European uppercut. GUNTHER yells at Kaiser to finish Riddle. Kaiser stays on him in the ring but Riddle fights back and sends him back to the floor. Riddle with a big kick from the apron, then a big dive off the apron. GUNTHER yells at Kaiser while he’s down and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Kaiser is in control. Riddle unloads with strikes and a kick, then the pele kick. Riddle with more signature offense, including the running forearms in the corner, then the Exploder. Riddle with a senton, a kick and a big German suplex for 2.

Riddle with another senton. Kaiser blocks the next senton with his knees. Kaiser mounts offense now until Riddle nails a big kick and the rolling senton for a close 2 count. Kaiser turns it around in the corner, blocking a big boot and chopping away.

Riddle with a Ripcord knee and more offense. Vinci tries to interfere from the apron but Riddle rushes him. Riddle with a big powerbomb to Kaiser, then a knee to the face. Kaiser blocks Bro-Derek and rolls him for 2. They trade strikes and Kaiser is laid out. Riddle goes up top and flies but Kaiser moves as GUNTHER barks at him. Kaiser with a running enziguri, then the big twisting DDT for the pin to win.

Winner: Ludwig Kaiser

– After the match, Kaiser stands tall as the music hits. GUNTHER comes in and shakes Kaiser’s hand. Imperium now poses.

– We see how The Viking Raiders recently defeated Alpha Academy in a six-person Viking Rules match. We now see Maxxine Dupri warming up backstage with her stablemates. We also see Valhalla backstage with The Vikings.

– Still to come, Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes are here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Byron Saxton catches up with Logan Paul backstage. Paul says he gave Ricochet just a small taste of what he will get at SummerSlam. Paul promises their match will be one of the most viral in WWE history. Paul says Ricochet always claims to be one step ahead of him… so what happened tonight? Paul says Ricochet looks like a fully grown fetus. He swats Byron’s mic away and walks off.

– We get a lengthy music video on Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes.

Valhalla vs. Maxxine Dupri

We go back to the ring and out comes Alpha Academy – Maxxine Dupri with Otis and Chad Gable. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Maxxine looks on ahead of her singles debut. Out next comes The Viking Raiders – Valhalla with Erik and Ivar. The bell hits and Valhalla immediately launches herself at Dupri with a big knee strike.

Valhalla mounts Dupri with a big punch. The referee holds Valhalla back as Dupri recovers. Dupri with arm drags now as Otis cheers her on. They tangle and Valhalla launches Dupri down into the ropes. Valhalla keeps control for a 2 count.

Valhalla dominates Dupri and grounds her with a submission now as fans begin to rally. Dupri gets out and hits more arm drags, a kick, and a Fisherman’s suplex. Dupri charges and drops Valhalla in the corner. Otis and Gable hype Dupri up from the apron now as she hits The Caterpillar and the elbow drop for 2.

Erik tries to disrupt the pin from the apron, but this causes a ringside brawl to break out between The Vikings and Otis. Gable goes up top and hits a big moonsault to the floor. Valhalla decks a distracted Dupri. Valhalla takes Dupri up top for a superplex but Dupri slides down and walks to the middle of the ring with Valhalla on her shoulders. Dupri drops Valhalla back into a big bridging suplex for the pin to win.

Winner: Maxxine Dupri