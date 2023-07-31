DEFY Results 7/28 and 7/29 from Seattle: Jon Moxley, Madusa, Marina Shafir

Via Matt Farmer:

Here are results for DEFY Wrestling’s back-to-back event, Wrestlevana at Washington Hall. Including the return of Jon Moxley to DEFY!

SEATTLE WA: July 28, 2023 Washington Hall – DEFY SPIRIT WC

Vert Vixen (c) defeated Maki Itoh – retain DEFY Women’s World Championship…Allie Katch defeated Nicole Matthews – Seattle Street Fight…Rebel Kel & Dulce Tormenta defeated Bambi Hall & Taryn…Trish Adora defeated Cat Power…Amira defeated Zamaya (by reverse decision when MADUSA alerted the referee of cheating. Madusa then punched both Zamaya and partner Tara Zep)…Marina Shafir defeated Liiza Hall

SEATTLE WA: July 29, 2023 Washington Hall – Death Rider Cometh

Jon Moxley defeated Artemis Spencer…The Bollywood Boyz (c) defeated The Billington Bulldogs – DEFY World Tag Team Championship…Curry Man defeated Miles Deville…Cody Chhun defeated SCHAFF and Travis Williams and Titus Alexander – Super 8XGP 4 Way Match…Vert Vixen (c) defeated Billie Starkz – DEFY Women’s World Championship…Clark Connors defeated Ethan HD and Evan Rivers and Guillermo Rosas – Super 8XGP 4 Way Match

Upcoming DEFY events:

Seattle WA: August 12th at Washington Hall with finals of Super 8XGP, and we’ll see the DEFY debut of MASHA SLAMOVICH and more!

CAMDEN LONDON UK: August 26th at Electric Ballroom with DEFY WORLD CHAMPION KENTA defending his title against MARK HASKINS, and NICK WAYNE will be in action!!

YAKIMA WA: October 13th at Yakima Sun Dome with El Hijo del Vikingo, Ultimo Dragon, Juventud Guerrera, and the debut of MASATO TANAKA

Tickets for all events at http://www.DefyWrestling.com