DEFY Results 7/28 and 7/29 from Seattle: Jon Moxley, Madusa, Marina Shafir
Via Matt Farmer:
Here are results for DEFY Wrestling’s back-to-back event, Wrestlevana at Washington Hall. Including the return of Jon Moxley to DEFY!
SEATTLE WA: July 28, 2023 Washington Hall – DEFY SPIRIT WC
Vert Vixen (c) defeated Maki Itoh – retain DEFY Women’s World Championship…Allie Katch defeated Nicole Matthews – Seattle Street Fight…Rebel Kel & Dulce Tormenta defeated Bambi Hall & Taryn…Trish Adora defeated Cat Power…Amira defeated Zamaya (by reverse decision when MADUSA alerted the referee of cheating. Madusa then punched both Zamaya and partner Tara Zep)…Marina Shafir defeated Liiza Hall
@JonMoxley putting over @defyNW,the Defyance and Washington Hall. pic.twitter.com/mxePVp7FVh
— Future Joey (@JoeyJohnela) July 31, 2023
SEATTLE WA: July 29, 2023 Washington Hall – Death Rider Cometh
Jon Moxley defeated Artemis Spencer…The Bollywood Boyz (c) defeated The Billington Bulldogs – DEFY World Tag Team Championship…Curry Man defeated Miles Deville…Cody Chhun defeated SCHAFF and Travis Williams and Titus Alexander – Super 8XGP 4 Way Match…Vert Vixen (c) defeated Billie Starkz – DEFY Women’s World Championship…Clark Connors defeated Ethan HD and Evan Rivers and Guillermo Rosas – Super 8XGP 4 Way Match
Upcoming DEFY events:
Seattle WA: August 12th at Washington Hall with finals of Super 8XGP, and we’ll see the DEFY debut of MASHA SLAMOVICH and more!
CAMDEN LONDON UK: August 26th at Electric Ballroom with DEFY WORLD CHAMPION KENTA defending his title against MARK HASKINS, and NICK WAYNE will be in action!!
YAKIMA WA: October 13th at Yakima Sun Dome with El Hijo del Vikingo, Ultimo Dragon, Juventud Guerrera, and the debut of MASATO TANAKA
Tickets for all events at http://www.DefyWrestling.com