AEW to tape Dynamite and Collision on same day on August 23

AEW will hold a double taping of Dynamite and Collision on the same day on Wednesday, August 23, due to the whole crew moving to London, England for All In a few days later.

The shows will be taped at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, with tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at just $20 each.

This will be the first time that both shows will be taped on the same day as last time Collision required to be taped, it was taped a day later as its own stand alone event.

AEW personnel are expected to move to the UK after the event is over for what will be their biggest show ever at Wembley Stadium.

AEW tapes Rampage following Dynamite and ROH following Collision but there’s no indication that these two shows will also tape on the day of this event.