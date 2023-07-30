WWE News and Notes

– During a recent interview with Rick Ucchino for Cageside Seats, former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez was asked if she could call out any Superstar from Raw or Smackdown who would it be.

She said “Hmm. I think I would go with Asuka and I would challenge her for that [WWE Women’s] Championship.”

– While speaking on the Getting Over Podcast, Montez Ford discussed The Street Profits potentially splitting up and revealed that this has never actually been pitched to them.

He said “For us, it’s never been anything that has been pitched or anything like that, but there were a couple of instances where we felt like that were teasing it a little bit. We had some backstage segments where it was, ‘Oh, the draft could split you guys’ or MVP would come up and say, ‘You should be doing this or accepting that.’ There have been instances where people have tried to come in and add their two cents and make it go a certain way, but it never led that way. Very fortunate that it didn’t.”

– Mustafa Ali is competing for the North American Championship at NXT Great American Bash, and he says he’ll be wearing Captain America-inspired ring gear. Ali spoke with WWE Deutschland for a new interview and revealed that his gear will be inspired by the iconic Marvel character, noting (per Wresting Inc), “I’m about to have the freshest drip on that show.” Ali is taking on current champion Dominik Mysterio as well as Wes Lee at the show, which takes place tonight.

– Dom got “Villano” (Spanish for Villain) tatted on his neck.