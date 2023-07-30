WWE continues to draw in the crowds in Europe

The 2023 WWE season has been one to remember for a variety of reasons and like so many sports that originate and function in America, growing the global awareness of WWE has once again become a priority throughout the calendar year.

Sports and franchises such as the MLB, NFL and NBA have all exalted the virtues of taking their product to Europe, Asia and South America and accessing different markets is huge in the growing trend for globalisation in sport.

The link between the WWE and Europe has always been present, with the likes of Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor and Becky Lynch blazing a trail at the very top of the sport, all having heralded from Europe.

Seemingly there has been a real push by the kingmakers at the WWE to promote the sport in Europe and that has been reciprocated by fans, pundits, and production companies, with the presence of WWE continually developing.

In addition, a whole host of betting agencies have seen the value in promoting WWE events and bouts, with a myriad of different WWE betting markets available on a daily basis.

Money in the Bank 2023

Pay-per-view events are the most notable clashes on the WWE calendar and following the success of the Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales in 2022, WWE jumped fully on the bandwagon and held the iconic Money in the Bank pay-per-view event at the O2 Arena in London in 2023.

Nearly 20,000 fans were in attendance in England’s capital to see Austrian Gunther claim the WWE Intercontinental Championship as well as Irishman Finn Balor being defeated by Seth Rollins in a World Heavyweight Championship battle.

Regardless of the results at the O2 Arena, hosting a pay-per-view event in Europe is testament to the regard in which the fan base is held by those who make the decisions at the WWE and the financial implications of hosting the event in London look set to generate a boom in the sport globally.

European Raw and Smackdown

Whilst the hosting of the Money in the Bank event did of course make headlines within the WWE fraternity, the bread and butter events on the WWE calendar also made their way to Europe earlier in the season.

With events in Belfast, Glasgow, and Manchester in the UK – as well as a Saturday Night Live card in Paris, France, the clamour for WWE action in Europe is clear for all to see – with almost 100,000 fans in attendance across the 4 nights of action.

Such global appeal and interest is music to the ears of those in charge at the WWE and with fans across all four corners of Europe, it looks to be a partnership that is set to grow and develop for many years to come.

Bigger and better in 2024

Following the success of yet another European adventure for WWE in 2023, questions are inevitably being asked as to where to sport can go in the years to come.

The diversity and history of Europe makes it the perfect breeding ground for the WWE, with so many different cultures and fan groups able to access WWE through their various social media channels, giving the sport a more global platform than ever before.

Regardless of what the future holds, it seems that the popularity of the WWE in Europe is showing no sign of waning and the future looks very bright for the sport – both in Europe and beyond.