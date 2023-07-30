Toni Storm lands role in Mildred Burke Biopic

Toni Storm has landed a role in the upcoming film about the life of Mildred Burke.

According to IMDB, the AEW superstar (real name Toni Rossall) and current reigning women’s champion will be portraying Clara Mortensen in the film, which is titled, “Queen of the Ring.” PWInsider reports that WWE superstar Liv Morgan was originally slated for the part but that obviously fell through.

A synopsis for the film can be found below.

The biopic of Mildred Burke, the first ever million dollar female athlete and champion pro-wrestler who pioneered the sport in a time when all girl wrestling was banned in most of America.

Also appearing in the film will be NWA Women’s Champion Kamille as June Byers and IMPACT Knockouts Champion Trinity as Ethel Johnson. A release date for ‘Queen of the Ring’ has yet to be determined.