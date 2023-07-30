Stacks & Tony D win the NXT Tag Team Championship

The Family’s Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo are your new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions. Tonight’s NXT The Great American Bash Premium Live Event opened up with Stacks and Tony D defeating Gallus to capture the NXT Tag Team Titles.

This is the first title reign for Stacks and Tony D. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang began their first reign with the titles at NXT Vengeance Day on February 4 by defeating The New Day in a Fatal 4 Way that also included Pretty Deadly and Chase U. Gallus held the straps for 175 recognized days.

Me pregunto si Tony D'Angelo estuvo en la misma cárcel que Dominik Mysterio. #WWENXT #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/dCmzEnjQCj — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) July 31, 2023

Hoy, ya sí que sí, debe de llegar el final del reinado de Gallus. Tremendo todo lo que han durado, en mi opinión, contra pronóstico. #WWENXT #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/py1cXHwkxj — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) July 31, 2023