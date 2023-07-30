Spoilers: ROH tapings after AEW Collision

According to PWInsider, the following match results were taped after tonight’s AEW Collision:

* ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata defeated Joshua Woods

* Cole Karter defeated LSG

* Leyla Hirsch defeated Miranda Vionette

* Aussie Open defeated The Iron Savages

* Athena defeated Diamante

* Dalton Castle def. Zack Clayton

* ROH TV Championship Eliminator Semi-Final Match: Gravity defeated Tony Nes

* Komander & Hijo del Vikingo defeated The Workhorse Men

Additionally, it was noted in a report that Aussie Open did not enter the ring at the taping with the ROH Tag Team Championship title belts, nor were they introduced as such. The title was made part of their entrance video, however. Aussie Open has been scheduled to defend the title this coming Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.