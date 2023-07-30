Spoilers: 7/29/23 Impact Wrestling TV taping results

Check out the results from the IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings that occurred in Chicago. These matches will air on AXS TV over the upcoming weeks:

– Gisele Shaw emerged victorious against Heather Reckless.

– Champagne Singh secured a win against Russ Jones.

– Kushida defeated Mike Bailey in a hard-fought match.

– Deonna Purrazzo claimed victory over KiLynn King.

– Killer Kelly scored a win against Jessicka and Savannah Evans in a competitive bout.

– Moose emerged victorious over Kevin Knight.

– Kon and Eric Young’s match ended in a no-contest.

– Bully Ray triumphed over Black Taurus in an intense No Disqualification Match.

– The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) secured a victory against the team of Rich Swann & Sami Callihan.

– IMPACT Knockout’s World Champion Trinity successfully retained her title against Jody Threat.

– Deaner defeated Laredo Kid in a thrilling contest.

– ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) emerged victorious against The Good Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch).

– Chris Sabin secured a win against Samuray Del Sol.

– IMPACT World Champion Alex Shelley retained his title against Brian Myers in a hard-fought championship match.