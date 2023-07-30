Price for AEW’s All In PPV, new match announced for AEW’s Dynamite 200
– Sources have confirmed that Comcast is scheduled to air AEW All In on PPV with a $50 price tag. That would mean it would be on inDemand and all the cable systems would be expected to be carrying the show, according to Dave Meltzer.
– AEW has announced The Elite vs Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal for this Wednesday…
This Wednesday, 8/2#AEWDynamite 200
Tampa, FL
Live on TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@KennyOmegamanX/@youngbucks
vs @RealJeffJarrett/@TheLethalJay/@hellosatnam
3 @AEW originals, #TheElite Kenny Omega & Young Bucks battle the rule-bending trio Jarrett, Lethal, & Satnam at Dynamite 200! pic.twitter.com/W0T0EMhk37
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 31, 2023