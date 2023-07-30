NXT The Great American Bash 2023 live on Peacock on WWE Network tonight

Live tonight from the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, Texas, WWE presents NXT: The Great American Bash on Peacock and WWE Network. The full card is as follows:

Carmelo Hayes vs Ilja Dragunov for the NXT title; Tiffany Stratton vs Thea Hail for the NXT Women’s title; Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo for the NXT Tag Team titles; Dominik Mysterio vs Wes Lee vs Mustafa Ali in a triple threat match for the NXT North American title; Gable Steveson vs Baron Corbin; Roxanne Perez vs Blair Davenport in a weapons wild match; and Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer, Yulisa León, and Valentina Feroz vs Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson, and Lash Legend in an eight-person mixed tag team match in the Kickoff match.

The Kickoff show will air on Peacock, WWE Network, and all of WWE’s social media networks starting at 7:30PM ET while the premium live event will start at 8PM ET.