LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S NXT GREAT AMERICAN BASH EVENT

– The 2023 WWE NXT Great American Bash Kickoff pre-show opens up live from WWE TV studios in Stamford, Connecticut as Megan Morant welcomes us. She’s joined by Matt Camp and Sam Roberts. They hype up tonight’s show. We see Ilja Dragunov arriving to the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, Texas. We also see NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams arriving. We go to McKenzie Mitchell with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley outside the locker room of NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio. Ripley says Dominik is calm and collected ahead of tonight’s Triple Threat, where anything can happen such as one idiot pinning the other. Ripley wraps up and goes back in to help Dominik prepare. We go back to the panel as Camp and Rosenberg predict Mysterio will retain. They discuss tonight’s Weapons Wild match now. We see recent happenings between Blair Davenport and Roxanne Perez, including how Davenport attacked Perez at DreamCon on Saturday.

Morant hypes Gable Steveson’s in-ring debut vs. Baron Corbin. We see Steveson arriving to the arena with his Olympic gold medal around his neck. The panel looks at Steveson vs. Gable. McKenzie is with Corbin backstage now. Corbin says Gable represents everything he’s against… he walks in like he knows everything but he knows nothing about WWE. Corbin can’t take away Gable’s accolades but he can take away his will to succeed and his ambition to become a WWE Superstar. Corbin says everyone thinks this will be an easy debut for Gable and he will go on to become the next chosen one but it won’t happen. This run is all about Corbin, he is being selfish and taking what he is owed, and he will not apologize. Corbin says all eyes will be on Steveson when the bell rings, but then they will be on him after the match as he will dominate and bury his second Olympic gold medalist. Corbin says then Gable can go back to the NCAA or the Olympics, he just can’t come back to NXT. McKenzie wishes Corbin good luck and he says luck is something he will not need tonight. We get a video package on tonight’s main event, focusing on NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. Morant hypes tonight’s Kickoff match as we go back to a break. Back from the break and we get a video for tonight’s Submission Match for the NXT Women’s Title. Sam thinks Tiffany Stratton will retain, while Matt thinks Thea Hail will bring gold to Chase U.

They air another video package for the main event, this time focusing on Dragunov. We get more talk for tonight’s main event. We now see Meta-Four backstage as Noam Dar grabs his Heritage Cup. We also see champion Nathan Frazer grabbing his Heritage Cup backstage. We go to the ring for tonight’s Kickoff match.

NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee, Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon vs. Meta-Four (Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson)

We go to the ring as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, Texas. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Out first comes Dragon Lee. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon are out next, followed by NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer. Meta-Four is out next – Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson.

The bell rings as Dar and Frazer go at it to start. Frazer mounts offense but Dar quickly tags out to boos. Lash comes in and so does Leon now as they go at it. Lash slams Leon face-first into the mat and barely hits a moonsault for 2.

Jakara tags in and slams Leon for 2. Leon fights back and in comes Feroz to take over. Jakara and Feroz trade shots. Jakara with trash talking in the corner but Feroz unloads for a pop. Mensah tags in, which brings in Dragon.

Dragon mounts offense and launches himself at Mensah for 2. Fans chant for Dragon now as he goes to work. They go on and Meta-Four stomps away on Lee while the referee is distracted by his teammates. At one point Frazer sent Dar to the floor, but Legend blocked Frazer’s dive. Feroz took out Lash, then sent Jackson to the floor. Feroz hit a dive onto Jackson, and Leon nailed Dar. Lee launched Mensah from the apron to the floor with a hurricanrana. Lash leveled Frazer with a big kick, then dropped Leon and Feroz with a double clothesline.

Frazer and Dar go at it in the ring now, trading close calls and more offense. The back & forth between teams went on until Lee drops Dar with a big DDT. Frazer takes out Mensah with a kick, then a springboard into a leg sweep. Dragon went on to follow up with the Asai DDT for the pin to win.

Winners: Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer, Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon

– After the match, the babyfaces celebrate as the music hits. Meta-Four tries to regroup.

– The panel discusses tonight’s match for the NXT Tag Team Titles and that’s it for the Kickoff.

– The 2023 WWE NXT Great American Bash Premium Live Event opens up with a video package, narrated by Cody Rhodes. We’re now live from the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, Texas as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

NXT Tag Team Titles Match: The Family vs. Gallus (c)

We go to the ring for tonight’s opener and out first comes The Family – Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. Alicia Taylor does the introductions. A brief video for Gallus airs and out comes the NXT Tag Team Champions – Wolfgang and Mark Coffey with Joe Coffey.