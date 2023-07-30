Gunther moves closer to IC title record, now in third place on longest-reign list

WWE Intercontinental champion Gunther is now in third place on the longest Intercontinental champion of all time list after he surpassed Macho Man Randy Savage’s reign of 413 days.

Now at 414 days, Gunther’s next target is Pedro Morales who is at 424 days but to reach that, the Austrian Superstar needs to overcome Drew McIntyre next Saturday at SummerSlam.

If Gunther successfully beats the Scotsman, he then has Honky Tonk Man’s record of 453 days next, a record that has been standing since 1988. September 7 is the day that Gunther has to look forward to to reach Honky Tonk Man.

Gunther won the Intercontinental title from Ricochet on June 10, 2022 during an episode of Smackdown from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.