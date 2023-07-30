Drew McIntyre Down For WWE Match With Logan Paul, ‘Chop Him To Pieces!’

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre is preparing for SummerSlam next month, but there’s another match on his mind, too — the Scottish Warrior tells TMZ Sports he’s down to face off against none other than Logan Paul!!!

The former champ had nothing but kind things to say about the social media sensation this week … praising the Maverick for being a complete natural in the wrestling world right from the start.

But, in the ring, the 38-year-old says he’s got the upper hand over the newbie.

“Maybe down the line, we’ll get a match with each other and he can try some of his high-flying moves,” McIntyre said. “Unfortunately, for him, I’m very grounded, so I’m going to chop him to pieces!”

McIntyre likened Paul’s immediate impact in WWE to when Puerto Rican music superstar Bad Bunny started wrestling. In fact, before Logan and Bad Bunny joined WWE … McIntyre didn’t even know who either of them were!

But McIntyre certainly knows who Paul is now … and he praised his positive impact on the organization.

Logan has continued to “evolve and evolve,” McIntyre added, saying … “He brought a positive attitude from day one. He brought an incredible work ethic.”

The British brute is not only focused on his career in the squared-circle … ’cause he’s set to act in “The Killer’s Game” alongside Dave Bautista and Ice Cube. McIntyre tells us the movie is “a huge opportunity,” and he never imagined a career in Hollywood.

But before Logan and McIntyre explore a fight … first up is SummerSlam, where Paul will face Ricochet and McIntyre will vie for the Intercontinental Championship against Gunther!!!

It’ll all go down August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.