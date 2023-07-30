Cody Rhodes planned to wrestle Sting, WWE wanted Becky Lynch to shave her head

– Cody Rhodes says the plan was to wrestle Sting in AEW …

“I was going to wrestle Sting. I don’t think I’ve ever shared that with anybody and nothing was on paper or anything like that. But I can say I got a tremendous offer from AEW creatively, financially, the full package. You won’t hear me say anything bad about AEW or Tony (Khan) or my time there. It was a tremendous offer, but the offer wasn’t right for me. What I wanted to get back to was the first goal that I ever had (winning the WWE Championship). But yeah, that probably would’ve been the endgame.”

– During an appearance on the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Becky Lynch’s former boyfriend and comedian Jeff Dye talked about a creative pitch in WWE to have Becky’s head shaved…

“When I was with Becky, they didn’t know what to do with her and there was a writer that pitched like, ‘What if we have you just shave your head and act like you’re having a breakdown?’ And Becky was like, ‘No.’ It was even going to move forward.”

“They were like, ‘No, we think that’s a cool idea.’ This writer pitched like she would have to shave her head. [Becky said] ‘I’m not going to shave my head. What are you talking about?’ And so it never [took off] because Becky stood her ground and was like, ‘I’m not doing that.’ They never did it, which made me wonder if maybe Shotzi was like, ‘I’m going to shave my head for this thing.’ And then that same writer was like, ‘My story is going to get big. Wait, what? I have a thing for this.’”

