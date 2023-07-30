CM Punk says he’s the real AEW world champion, to defend title next week

AEW is taking a page out of Ric Flair and his real world championship angle from 1991 as CM Punk proclaimed himself the real world champion last night on Collision, showing the title he won at All Out last year.

Punk’s promo was interrupted by Ricky Starks, who wanted a shot at the title since he’s beaten Punk already. Punk accepted and asked for a special guest referee for the match which was set up for next week’s Collision.

The announcement of a guest referee didn’t have to wait long either as Tony Schiavone then let everyone know that it will be Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat who will referee the match.