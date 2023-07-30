7/30/23 WWE Supershow results from Coral Gables, FL

– WWE U.S. Title: Austin Theory (c) d AJ Styles

– Katana Chance and Kayden Carter d Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

– OMOS ( w/ MVP ) d Johnny Gargano

– Cody Rhodes d Damian Priest

– Matt Riddle and Alpha Academy: Chad Gable and Otis ( w/ Maxine Dupri ) d The Imperium: WWE IC Champion GUNTHER / Ludwig Kaiser / Giovanni Vinci

– WWE Women’s Title: Asuka (c) d Charlotte Flair / Shotzi

– WWE World Title: Seth Rollins (c) d Finn Balor

