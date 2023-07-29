Updated lineup for AEW Collision
Updated card for Saturday night…
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR VS MJF & Adam Cole
– We’ll hear from CM Punk
— Trios Match —
El Hijo Del Vikingo, Action Andretti, and Darius Martin
VS
Juice Robinson & The Gunns
Keira Hogan VS Mercedes Martinez
– Ladder Match for Andrade El Idolo’s Mask, Kings of Black Throne Banned from Ringside – Buddy Matthews VS Andrade El Idolo
Samoa Joe VS Gravity
TOMORROW NIGHT On #AEWCollision at 8pm ET / 7pm on @TNTDrama!@AndradeElIdolo versus the #HouseOfBlack's @SNM_Buddy in a ladder match, #AEW World Champ @The_MJF & @AdamColePro take on the Champs #FTR for the #AEW World Tag Team Titles & much more! pic.twitter.com/QlvKbgIBLU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 29, 2023