Updated lineup for AEW Collision

Jul 29, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Updated card for Saturday night…

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR VS MJF & Adam Cole

– We’ll hear from CM Punk

— Trios Match —
El Hijo Del Vikingo, Action Andretti, and Darius Martin
VS
Juice Robinson & The Gunns

Keira Hogan VS Mercedes Martinez

– Ladder Match for Andrade El Idolo’s Mask, Kings of Black Throne Banned from Ringside – Buddy Matthews VS Andrade El Idolo
Samoa Joe VS Gravity

