Shawn Michaels on LA Knight, JR asked about retirement, and an AEW birthday

– Shawn Michaels (via Busted Open Radio) on LA Knight: “He’s a guy that’s very unique. He seems so calm, reserved and cool on the surface, but when you get him alone and talk to him in private, he’s very passionate about this and he wants to know everything. ‘Is this going okay? Is that going okay?’

I think the WWE Universe is very much enjoying LA Knight right now. He’s somebody that I think has a great future with us. I’m excited and happy for him.”

– Legendary commentator Jim Ross says he has no plans to retire anytime soon

No plans to hang it up at this time. Appreciate you. 🤠 https://t.co/ZBOLwRJGgZ — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) July 29, 2023

– Happy birthday to…