RVD on his only encounter with Randy Savage, Triple H’s legacy and Jungle Boy Jack Perry

Episode 10 of “1 Of A Kind With RVD” released everywhere last Monday at 4:20 PM ET. I’ve included some quotes where RVD remembers the only time he ever met “Macho Man” Randy Savage but Rob also goes into great detail about his history with Triple H.

On his only encounter with the late Randy Savage back in Savannah, GA during his ECW days where Rob was being pitched to join WCW by Eric Bischoff

“You know, I never think about this, so thank you for asking because you just brought up a good memory in my head. Like, that was locked up in there…

“After the show downtown in Savannah and on River Street, little cobblestone road right there on the river. Um, it’s a cool place to walk around, drink, twist your ankle. And there was a bar down there that the boys were at. And I remember talking to Macho Man then and that’s weird because this would be the only conversation I ever had with them. And I totally forgot about it until just now, but Brian Knobbs was talking to me and then introduced me to Macho Man and everyone was being cool. Like they heard of me, I guess they watched me in ECW.

“I remember Macho Man sitting at the bar, you know and just talking to mw telling me he heard a lot of good stuff about me.

“He was like telling me you know, ‘You can have really good future. I’ll put in a good word for you in WCW if you want to go that route,’ or whatever. And I just remember like man, that was just so over the top cool, and he didn’t have to do that.”

On Triple H’s future and legacy in wrestling:

“I mean, if you really think about what he’s done as far as ascending in this industry, he’s made it higher than any of the boys ever. So he went from paying tuition I suppose to Walter Kowalski in Mellon, MA back in ‘90 or ‘91 and he went through all of his years of learning and making the right moves and stuff to where he’s running the WWE. Like, dude, I think that’s pretty f*cking remarkable, you know?

“He goes down as that example of success and what could be achievable. Absolutely. Believe yo’self!”

“I think that’s a pretty damn good success story and what he’s done to the industry, he’s not just taking it over, but he’s continuing it in a time right now when it seems like we need somebody with credibility to grab the reins”

On Jungle Boy Jack Perry as a heel in AEW:

“He had everybody listening to him, you know, smooth. Wasn’t screaming like, ‘I’m gonna rip your head off,’ you know? But it was still getting heat and he just was comfortable, took his time. So I was impressed with that.”

