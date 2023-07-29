Rey Mysterio suffers legimite injury

Friday’s WWE SmackDown saw Santos Escobar defeat 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in the finals of the WWE United States Title Invitational. The match ended via referee stoppage as Mysterio had to be checked out by a medic after Escobar’s suicide dive before commercial break. Escobar will now challenge WWE United States Champion Austin Theory on the August 11 post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Mysterio suffered a legitimate injury on SmackDown last night. It was noted how multiple sources confirmed Mysterio’s spot on SmackDown was not a part of the storyline as originally suspected. Escobar was actually supposed to win the match clean, but an audible was called and the match.

There’s no word yet on how much time Mysterio will miss.