Rey Mysterio suffers injury on WWE Smackdown
Rey Mysterio suffered a suspected concussion at ringside after a Santos Escobar dive before the second commercial break.
The medic tended to Rey during the commercial break and then the match was called off when Rey was showing signs of concussion.
Santos Escobar was the planned winner, so this won’t change the course of the U.S. Title match plans in two weeks on Smackdown.
Prayers up for @ReyMysterio 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1yobuNhgLG
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 29, 2023