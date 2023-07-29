Punk vs. Starks announced for next week’s AEW Collision

Jul 29, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

CM Punk vs Ricky Starks next week on AEW Collision for Punk’s championship with WWE hall of famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat as special guest referee.

