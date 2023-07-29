More on the AEW Plus trademark, Gunther passes Savage, and Konnan on MJF and Waller

– Gunther has now held the Intercontinental Championship for 414 days which means he has now surpassed “Macho Man” Randy Savage to become the 3rd longest reigning IC Champion in WWE history.

– While speaking on Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan was asked whether WWE needs MJF with Grayson Waller already being a part of the company. Konnan made it clear MJF would be a better fit than Waller. First about, the guy fan was saying people getting tired of him talking about WWE, That’s Tony’s fault, you should tell him not to say it anymore. If he signed a contract then he is gonna stay there. He’s probably thinking, ‘oh this is getting heat’. But I think I feel the same way, quit bringing it up all the time. I know that it got heat at the beginning but now it’s kinda worn out. And here’s another thing, I like Grayson Waller, if I had to choose between Grayson Waller and MJF, I’d get MJF.

– More news from the AEW Plus trademark

So, Bloomberg is reporting that AEW is seriously considering launching their own streaming service, according to a source “familiar with management’s thinking.” The streaming service would likely be done with the help of Warner Bros. Discovery. No other information was given, indicating talks were only in the early stages. This is far from the first time AEW has been rumored to be starting a streaming service or seeking to secure a deal to appear on one, with TK even admitting there had been talks between the promotion and HBO Max in the past. AEW to date has not wound up on that platform however, with talks quieting shortly after Warner Media merged with Discovery to form the current WBD conglomerate.



(The photo shared listed is the filed trademark)