Jim Ross, Kofi Kingston, and Scott Steiner tidbits

– Happy Birthday to a Steiner Brother and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion, Scott Steiner.

– While speaking on the Battleground Podcast, former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston gave an update on his recovery expressing optimism that he would be back in action sooner rather than later. His dedication to rehab and determination to get back into the ring have likely contributed to his progress.

– As previously noted, AEW announcer Jim Ross informed fans that he was “going to step away to heal“ after taking a fall just prior to the debut edition of Collision.

During his podcast, JR commented on his future with the company…

“Tony Khan and I have talked about what I’m going to do going forward, and it looks like I’ll have a shot at getting back on Collision on Saturdays. That seems to be my destination, but that could change. I just know that it’s going to be a huge lifestyle change for me because those shows are live on Saturday nights.”

“I’m going to make the ultimate sacrifice [missing Sooners football games]. I’m gonna have to DVR my games. It’s going to restrict how many games I go to live. I’ve even thought about using Jacksonville as my secondary home, which it hasn’t been because of my doctors down there. Instead, I’ve had to come back to Oklahoma, and they’ve got good doctors here.”

(quotes source: WrestlingInc.com)