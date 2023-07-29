Jake Roberts in Lance Archer: “He’s better than the Road Warriors”

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his recent return to AEW television with Lance Archer, his high praise for Archer, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On being back at AEW events again:

“Oh, It was great, man. Seeing the guys and seeing the talent, and seeing the new talent that was there. It never surprises me man, because I expect something every time. And it was there again, you know, new guys and stuff, so it was great, man.”

On Lance Archer:

“We were on Friday night, and Lance did a hell of a job. He tore up some serious ass. You know, he is such a monster that sometimes I feel like the guys are overmatched to even think about getting in the ring with him. I’m not sure back in my day I would’ve considered it. Because I will put him up there with the Road Warriors anytime. He’s better than the Road Warriors… That’s what I’m talking about. You know, able to do some amazing stuff and be in control.”