Jade Cargill’s future with AEW reportedly iuncertain

Jade’s future with AEW is uncertain as Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that she is “gone with no explanation after years of being built.”

Meltzer stated the following during Wrestling Observer Radio…

“I’ve heard a few things like she might not come back, is what she said, which is the last thing we heard. She wanted to take some time off, so it’s kinda like, you know. Sometimes I feel like, boy, they pushed her and pushed her and pushed her and they never put her in the big matches, and she’s gone.”

Earlier this month, Jade tweeted the following…

“There is no top there is no finish line, l’m on some get my mind right for my right money type ish… I won’t hide behind my dopeness to avoid getting physically healthy.”