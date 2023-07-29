Dynamite: Grand Slam off to a very slow start in ticket sales

Tickets for Dynamite: Grand Slam at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York were off to a very slow start.

AEW moved just over 3,000 tickets during the pre-sale and an additional 1,500 when the general on-sale started on Friday. Fans online slammed the high ticket prices as a reason why they did not bother to purchase a ticket.

Just to give a comparison, last year’s gate surpassed $1 million with 13,800 fans in attendance while the year before came close to $1 million with over 20,000 fans in attendance.

This year’s tickets include ringside seats going for over $600 each while the 100 level risers are over $100. The cheapest tickets are in the 300 level going for $30.95 each.

Sections 309 to 324 remain closed off while everything behind the stage is completely closed too, a big difference from previous years where the whole stadium was open.

Dynamite: Grand Slam takes place on September 20, so there’s still a lot of time to move thousands of more tickets.