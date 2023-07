A battle royal will be held at SummerSlam on August 5 presented by sponsor Slim Jim. The match was announced last night on Smackdown.

No number of participants was announced but red-hot crowd favorite LA Knight is going to be in it and so is former WWE champion Sheamus.

The match will include Superstars from both Raw and Smackdown. This is the eighth match on the SummerSlam card with one week to go.