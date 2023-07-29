Arn Anderson on Ron Simmons’s WCW Title reign and Vader winning the WCW Title

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about a memorable angle where he attacked Erik Watts at a gas station in WCW during the month of December in 1992, Ron Simmons’ WCW Title win, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his angle where he attacked Erik Watts at a gas station:

“Yeah, gas stations are not a safe place obviously… The way it was laid out, I let the cat out of the bag. The whole thing was my idea. The one thing that we blew is, somehow between Doug Dillinger — who was a Charlotte police officer and was there on the scene to help make sure things didn’t go south. But the little girl, the dad, all that, they were just legitimate bystanders. They were not smartened up. If You look at the guy trying to pull Erik off of me, he was at a loss. He really just didn’t know what to do. He was trying to pull on Erik, and he’s looking for somebody to come out of the store. Here’s the big faux pas. Somebody forgot to notify the cops. So the cops, and there intervention right here was all legitimate. I mean, it just so happened we were right downtown, almost where the police station was. And then it took very long, somebody called it in right away. So by the time it unraveled a little bit later, I mean, they were a little pissed that somebody failed to call them and let them know. But it had that aura of legitimacy as far as the fighting part of it.”

On Ron Simmons’s WCW Title reign and Vader winning the WCW Title:

“Well, I got nothing but respect to this day [for Simmons]. I see Ron occasionally at these signings, and he’s just a hell of a businessman. He’s a hell of an athlete, he’s a hell of a man, hell of a friend. Credit to the business, you name it. He’s all those things and I think he represented being the champion well. He could have had more guys fed to him and had more victories. I would like to have seen him have a little bit longer run. And imagine the match that Barry Windham would’ve given him, and Rick Rude and some of those guys, the potential they could have had. Imagine Ricky Steamboat wrestling for the title. Kind of magic I think he could have given Ron. I think he’d have had many more legs than the short time he was a champion.”