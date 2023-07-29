AEW Colission Results 29-07-2023

AEW Collision Results

Date: 29-07-2023

Live From: Hartford, Conneticut

Commentators: Nigel McGuiness & Ian Riccaboni

AEW Collision kicks of before going with live with Darby Allin wanting a fight, Adam Cole and MJF saying they will win the titles against FTR and FTR saying they will remain champions.

Match 1: Ladder Match for the ownership of Andrade El Idolo Mask – Buddy Matthews w/Julia Hart Vs Andrade El Idolo

Julia tries to distract Andrade to no avial, Andrade in control and sends Matthews to the outside, Matthews sent to outside, Andrade climbs ladder on the outside and does a moonsault of the ladder onto Matthews on the outside, Matthews regains control and sends ladders into the ring and Matthews sends Idolo into the ladder, then Andrade hits a suplex and then hits the 3 amigos but only hits two, Matthews stomps on Idolo, but Idolo bounces Matthews into the ladder, Matthews in the corner, Ladder on top of him but Idolo runs at him but Matthews sends ladder into Idolo, Matthews holding his arm and goes outside and sees the ringside doctor who is checking on him and Dr Samson pulls arm back in place, Idolo sends Matthews into the corner with a buckle bomb.

Matthews sends Idolo to the outside and then throws a ladder into Idolo, Matthews back in the ring and rams a ladder into Idolo multiple times, Matthews sets up ladder supported on another ladder, Matthews sends Idolo into announce desk, Matthews bounces Idolo of a ladder between ring and announce table, On the apron Matthews tries to powerbomb Idolo on ladder but can’t and Andrade counters with a back elbow, punches exchanged and Idolo sends Matthews onto mat near ladder, then Idolo spears Matthews through middle rope onto the ladder, both are down, Matthews brings a table into the ring and then sends Idolo into the table, then tries and climbs but Idolo stops him and pushes him onto the ladder, Andrade scales ladder but is met by Matthews on the other side, punches exchanged on the ladder, Idolo Sunset powerbombs Matthews on the ladder. Andrade climbs ladder but Matthews comes in and knocks Andrade down and then Julia Hart handcuffs Andrade but then Matthews tries a chair shot and it is blocked, then Andrade grabs the key and unlocks himself and locks Matthews in the cuffs, Andrade throws key in crowd, then Julia chases Andrade up the ladder, then Buddy returns to the ring and they fight at the top and Andrade pushes Buddy of the ladder into the corner, then Andrade pushes Julia Hart into Matthews through the table and retreives the mask.

Winner of the Ladder Match: Andrade El Idolo.

Backstage Tony Schiavone talks to Miro but he is about to speak when he is attacked by Aaron Solow but Miro takes control and sends him into backstage area.

Commercial Break.

Match 2: Singles Match: Darby Allin Vs Minoru Suzuki

Darby looks shocked when it is revealed Minoru as his oponnent, Darby with a basesball dropkick, Darby sets a chair on the outside, then starts biting him and then runs the mat and diving roll onto Suzuki, Suzuki regains control and does a triangle choke in the rope, Suzuki with a running knee across the mat, Suzuki sends Allin into the barricade, Suzuki with a running kick in the corner, 2 count, Suzuki removes support from ribs of Darby and then knees to the ribs, Suzuki with a half crab, but Allin gets to the rope, Suzuki puts Allin on the ropes and punches and kicks to the injured ribs of Allin, Suzuki usues tape to choke Allin in the ropes and then taunts the referee, Suzuki in control, Sends Allin into the rope but then Darby counters into a rollup for a two count, chops and punches exchanged in the middle of the ring. Suzuki chop sends Allin to the mat, Minoru puts hand behind his back and Darby nails Code Red for a two count, Darby runs at MInuru in the corner, a lot of reversals, Irish Whip and then a springboard but Darby Allin goes for the Coffin Drop but Minoru counters into a sleeper then Darby counters into a rollup for the win.

Winner via Pinfall Darby Allin.

After the match Christian appears on the screen and says you have some distractions, and the TNT Title has prestige and you don’t deserve a title shot as long as I hold the title.

We hear from Toni Storm about her defence of AEW Women’s World Championship against Hikaru Shida on Dynamite 200 this Wednesday.

Match 3: Singles Match: ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe Vs Gravity

Samoa Joe shoves Gravity, then Gravity does a huricanrana but Joe in control and then Joe in control with a clothesline, then Gravity climbs the rope to attempt a top rope move but Joe moves out the way, then Samoa Joe sends Gravity in the corner and nails his powerbomb for the win.

Winner via Pinfall ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe

Up next we will hear from CM Punk

Commercial break

Tony Schiavone is in the ring and he introduces CM Punk. CM Punk comes out with a reg bag, He receives a big cheer from the crowd, Tony asks CM Punk what is in the bag, Punk says there has been a hell of a lot of things happening in AEW, Punk says it has been weeks of rotten travel, I show up for the people in the building, nobody wants to talk about the main and will CM Punk be going to London to fight at AEW All Out, and this depends what is in the red bag, Ricky Starks beat me in a singles match then cheated to beat me in a Tag Match last weke, I am holding the bag as a burden so what is in the bag? CM Punk pulls out the AEW World Championship which I never lost and nobody has beaten me for it, and still has my blood on it, CM Punk says it now has my symbol and spray paints a X on it and says this represents me since 2006 and and I am straight Edge. CM Punk says he is still AEW World Champion that is on Colission, Ricky Starks comes out and then says I will enter again with my music, Ricky comes out again and enters the ring.

Ricky says that is a great old story, Ricky is sold on gold right now, What you have on your shoulder I own it, Not am I the real AEW World Champion but the face of Collision, Punk says are you the face of Collision or cheating with referees, Ricky says he could win with Stevie Wonder as referee, Punk says looks like Ricky wants a title shot, Punk says if I want to defend a title we need a special guest referee, Starks says you can call someone from the past and then go to Hartford and bring someone back, Punk says Schiavone name the referee, Tony announces the referee as Ricky “Dragon” Steamboat and this will happen next week on Collision and Ricky Starks doesn’t look happy.

Match 4: Trios Tag Team Match: The Gunns – Austin and Colten and “Rockhard” Juice Robinson Vs Action Andretti, Darius Martin and El Hijo Del Vilkingo

Colten and Darius start match, double drop kicks by Andretti and Martin to the Gunns, Vikingo tagged in, running headscissor, twist kick by Vikingo, Robinson sends Vikingo under the bottom rope to the mat, Colten pulls out a cardboard cutout of Jay White, Robinson drops Vikingo on the ring apron, then sends him head first into the ringpost, Vikingo with a kick, then Austin Gunn tagged in and then Vikingo tries to tag in Martin but Colten hangs Martin on the mat so he can’t tag in, double stomp to Colton, then Andretti tagged in and nails a hand spring back elbow of the middle rope, Andretti takes Colton down then a split leg missed on Austin then a Spanish Fly on Colton and the send Robinson into middle post, Vikingo of top of Andretti and Martin onto the outside on the Bang Bang Gang, thrust kick to Colten Gunn, then 3-10 Yuma finisher on Darius Martin for the win.

Winners via Pinfall The Bang Bang Gang – The Gunns – Austin and Colten and “Rockhard” Juice Robinson

Commercial break

Match 5: Women’s Singles Match: Keira Hogan Vs Mercedes Martinez

