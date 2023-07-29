7/29/23 WWE house show results from Ft Myers, FL

– WWE IC Title: GUNTHER (c) vs Matt Riddle: Interference from The Imperium causes this to become a tag team match.

– Matt Riddle and Alpha Academy: Chad Gable and Otis ( w/ Maxine Dupri ) d The Imperium: WWE IC Champion GUNTHER / Ludwig Kaiser / Giovanni Vinci

– WWE U.S. Title: Austin Theory (c) d AJ Styles

– Katana Chance and Kayden Carter d Alba Fyre and Isla Daw

– Cody Rhodes d Damian Priest

– OMOS d Johnny Gargano

– WWE Women’s Title: Asuka (c) d Charlotte Flair / Shotzi Blackhear

– WWE World Title: Seth Rollins (c) d Finn Balor

